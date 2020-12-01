Richmond cancels its basketball game against the College of Charleston over COVID-19 results

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The College of Charleston men’s basketball game against Richmond has been cancelled due to COVID-19.

After results from the latest coronavirus testing and contact tracing for the Richmond team, the Spiders are pausing team activities and will not play at the College of Charleston on Wednesday.

“We are pausing our men’s basketball program for now in accordance with the guidelines of the CDC, Virginia Department of Health and our University medical professionals,” Vice President and Director of Athletics John P. Hardt said in a press release Tuesday.

Hardt went on to say, “Although we are extremely disappointed for our student-athletes, our coaches and our fans, the health and safety of our Spider student-athletes and staff must be our top priority. We will continue to follow the guidelines and protocols of the appropriate medical professionals. I know our athletics program, including our men’s basketball student-athletes, coaches and staff will continue to do an excellent job being proactive and following the appropriate protocols.”