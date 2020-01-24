Live Now
Trump impeachment trial: House managers wrapping up arguments

‘Stars of the Ice’ is a live look at the NHL All-Star Weekend in St. Louis

National Sports

by: KTVI/KPLR

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS (NEXSTAR) — Hockey’s best are in St. Louis beginning for the 65th NHL All-Star Game. The puck drops Saturday, January 26 at 7:00 p.m. at the Enterprise Center. But, the events surrounding the game started Thursday.

Use the video player above to watch. App users might need to CLICK HERE for a better view of the player.

The weekend’s festivities include a free Green Day concert, a Fan Fair at Union Station, the NHL Alumni Game, the Mascot Showdown, and a 5k through the streets of downtown St. Louis.

The All-Star Weekend features a four-team, single-elimination tournament with teams representing the league’s four divisions (Metropolitan, Atlantic, Pacific, and Central). Each game will be played in a 3-on-3 format. The first two games are Friday night at Enterprise Center, with the finals taking place Saturday evening.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING HEADLINES