LIVE: Road to the Senior Bowl

by: Garett Toflinski

Posted: / Updated:

Mobile Ala. (WKRG) —

Join us right here for the Road to the Senior Bowl at 1 pm CST Friday.

WKRG’s Robby Baker and Randy Patrick are live from the Senior Bowl headquarters reliving the best moments and recapping the top performances from Senior Bowl week.

