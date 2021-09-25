NC State stuns Clemson in double ot

RALEIGH, N.C. – The No. 9 Clemson Tigers came up just short, falling 27-21 to N.C. State in double overtime on Saturday afternoon at Carter-Finley Stadium. Clemson mounted a late touchdown drive to force overtime and led briefly in the extra session before NC State halted the Tigers on 4th-and-5 in double overtime after a touchdown.

DJ Uiagalelei started the scoring for the Tigers (2-2, 1-1 ACC) with a 32-yard strike to Justyn Ross, who leaped and toe-tapped in the back of the end zone for his 19th career touchdown reception. The touchdown capped a five-play, 80-yard drive.

The Wolfpack (3-1, 1-0 ACC) answered two drives later when Devin Leary hit Emeka Emezie on a 17-yard score. Both teams remained scoreless until midway through the third quarter, when Leary hit Devin Carter to give the Wolfpack a 14-7 lead with 9:19 to play.

The Tigers answered with 10:52 to play in the fourth quarter behind Uiagalelei, as the sophomore hit Ross on 3rd-and-9 at the beginning of the drive to keep the sticks moving. Will Shipley would then add a 16-yard scamper, and Uiagalelei scrambled 37 yards down to the five-yard line.

Shipley took a handoff for the final five yards on the next play to tie it up at 14-14.

N.C. State kicker Christopher Dunn missed a 39-yard field goal wide left as time expired to give the Tigers a chance to win in overtime.

Clemson scored first in the extra session when Uiagalelei connected with Ross on a 9-yard post route. The Wolfpack answered on the ensuing possession when Leary connected with Thayer Thomas for a 2-yard touchdown.

N.C. State then notched the game-winner when Leary and Carter connected for a 22-yard strike in the back corner of the end zone.

Ross caught eight passes for 77 yards, and his two touchdowns were a career high. This was the third multi-touchdown game of his career.

Uiagalelei threw for 111 yards and rushed for 63 more, throwing for two scores.

Baylon Spector led the Tigers defense with 19 tackles, including nine solo stops. Andrew Mukuba and R.J. Mickens also had double-digit tackles; both players had 10 stops.

Clemson will return home on Saturday, celebrating Homecoming with a primetime tilt with Boston College. The game is slated for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff on ACC Network.