NCAA: Some Division I athletes can resume on-campus training in June

FILE – In this March 18, 2015, file photo, the NCAA logo is displayed at center court as work continues at The Consol Energy Center in Pittsburgh, for the NCAA college basketball tournament. NCAA President Mark Emmert says NCAA Division I basketball tournament games will be played without fans in the arenas because of concerns about the spread of coronavirus. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On Wednesday, the Division I (DI) Council of the NCAA announced that beginning June 1, DI football and basketball players can return to campus and participate in voluntary athletics activities, “as long as all local, state, and federal regulations are followed.”

To qualify as a voluntary activity, the NCAA said that the activity “must be initiated by the student-athlete. Coaches may not be present unless a sport-specific exception allows it, and activity cannot be directed by a coach or reported back to a coach.”

However, the Council did give some authority back to coaches, by extending “a blanket waiver allowing teams in those sports to require eight hours per week of virtual non-physical activities through the end of June.”

The Council noted that protecting student-athletes is a priority, and that “access to facilities should be provided in compliance with applicable state and local regulations regarding the use of such facilities, group size restrictions, and any other limits.”

Each individual university will determine whether to allow athletes back on campus. The NCAA said that they “encourage each school to use its discretion to make the best decisions possible for football and basketball student-athletes within the appropriate socialization framework.” Council Chair M. Grace Calhoun went on to say that “allowing for voluntary athletics activity acknowledges that reopening our campuses will be an individual decision but should be based on advice from medical experts.”