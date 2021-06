News 2’s Sports Reporter Jasmine McKoy grew up in Raleigh, North Carolina and did not have the luxury of growing up by the beach. Now that she’s in the beautiful city of Charleston, she decided to explore what the city has to offer in the new segment News 2 On the Move.

Jasmine headed out to Folly Beach and took surfing lessons for the first time with Kyle Busey of Carolina Salt Surf Lessons.