News 2 Sports Report: Olympics, Citadel Bulldogs, RiverDogs and more

The USA Women’s Basketball Team, led by head coach Dawn Staley of South Carolina, and featuring former Gamecocks star A’ja Wilson, faced Nigeria on Monday. The American’s first game in group play.

Speaking of former Gamecock’s players, Allisha Gray continued to tear it up in the Women’s 3X3 competition. Gray’s team beat Italy and China on Monday with Gray stepping up big against China.

The USA Women have the #1 seed heading into the medal round.

Meanwhile, at Southern Conference Media Day, Citadel head football coach Brent Thompson talked at length about the improved depth of this year’s squad. He was also asked how he would know things were heading in the right direction early on when practice starts.

Four Bulldogs were voted pre-season all-Southern Conference. On the first time, linebacker Willie Eubanks and third punter Matt Campbell. Center Haden Haas and linebacker Anthony Britton Jr., were voted to the second team.

The RiverDogs had a well-deserved day off Monday before setting a 7-game home series with Columbia. Charleston has won 14 of its last 18 games, and the RiverDogs have become a home run hitting juggernaut.

They blasted 10 roundtrippers last week against Myrtle Beach. For the season, the RiverDogs are 5th in the all of Low A with 77 homers. They are on pace to hit 132 in this 120 game season.