CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – World No.1 ranked Iga Swiatek announced her withdrawal from the Credit One Charleston Open on Saturday.

The tennis star won titles in both Indian Wells and Miami, defeating Naomi Osaka in the finals of the Miami Open.

“I’m very sorry to withdraw from Charleston but after a marathon of three tournaments where I played in the finals, I’ve got a harmless injury of my arm that I need to rest,” Swiatek said. “I hoped to start the clay season in Charleston there but unfortunately, I need to wait to play this great tournament with big traditions. So hopefully, see you there in the future”

Tournament Director Bob Moran expressed his disappointment in Swiatek’s decision to withdraw, but mentioned that he understood her choice being that she competed in back-to-back games over the last four weeks.

“We congratulate her on her new World No. 1 ranking and are already looking forward to Iga joining us in Charleston next year.”