Oceanside’s Joe Call to retire from coaching high school football

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – After only two years as the head football coach at Oceanside Collegiate, Joe Call announced his retirement from coaching on Monday.

Call and the school both confirming the news to the News 2 Sports team.

OCA released the following statement on behalf of Coach Call:

“After a lot of prayer and conversation with my family I have decided to retire from coaching high school football. This was not an easy decision but one that I felt was best for me and my family. I have spent my entire life on a high school football field and the past 20 as a high school coach.

There are many people to thank but first and foremost I want to thank my family for the sacrifices they have made for me to be able to spend countless of hours away for me to pursue my coaching career.

As I close this chapter as head football coach at Oceanside Collegiate Academy, I want to thank every player, coach, staff member, parent, and Landshark football supporter.

We certainly had our challenges these 2 years, but we continuously grew together to build a family that we knew we could trust and depend on regardless of the situation. We had many wins and some tough losses, but the relationships developed will last all of us a lifetime.

I look forward to continuing to be a part of the Landshark family as a parent and loyal supporter. My Family and I thank you and it has been an honor to lead the football program over the past 2 years.” ~Coach Joe Call

Call played for his grandfather and legendary Head Coach John McKissick at Summerville, later taking over as the Greenwave’s head coach before leading the Landshark program.