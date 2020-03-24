Survey Results: Team USA weighs in on postponing Olympics

TOKYO (WCBD) – The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee issued a survey to 4,000 Olympic and Paralympic hopefuls regarding the impact of COVID-19 on the Tokyo 2020 Summer Games.
Over 1,780 athletes responded, including athletes from 59 of the 63 sports represented at the games.
The following is a breakdown of the survey questions and athlete responses, provided by the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee:
Would you prefer to postpone or cancel if the Games cannot be held as scheduled?
- Nearly all athletes (92.7%) would prefer to push the games back to a later date.
If the World Health Organization (WHO) declares it safe to compete in Tokyo as scheduled would you feel comfortable competing?
- 69% of respondents said that they would feel comfortable competing if WHO deemed it safe.
Do you think it is possible for the Games to be conducted on a fair playing field if they continue as scheduled?
- 68% of respondents said that they do not think it is possible for the Games to be conducted fairly if they continue as scheduled.
- When asked why, the majority of athletes cited the inconsistent ability for athletes to train properly.
How has COVID-19 impacted your ability to train and prepare for the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games?
- Approximately 65% of respondents reported that their training has been impacted, or they can’t train at all.
- 25% of athletes reported that they can’t train at all.
- Less than 10% said their training was not adversely impacted.
Do you feel that continuing to train and prepare will put your health at risk?
- Nearly 66% of athletes said that they feel continuing training would either put their health at risk, or are not sure if it would put their health at risk.
- 87% of athletes reported local regulations affecting their training.
- 43% of athletes reported personal concerns affecting their training.
- Almost all athletes reported modifying their training routines, but “that the ability to do so with the appropriate facilities, equipment, or training partners has been significantly impacted.”