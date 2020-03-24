Survey Results: Team USA weighs in on postponing Olympics

TOKYO (WCBD) – The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee issued a survey to 4,000 Olympic and Paralympic hopefuls regarding the impact of COVID-19 on the Tokyo 2020 Summer Games.

Over 1,780 athletes responded, including athletes from 59 of the 63 sports represented at the games.

The following is a breakdown of the survey questions and athlete responses, provided by the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee:

Would you prefer to postpone or cancel if the Games cannot be held as scheduled? Nearly all athletes (92.7%) would prefer to push the games back to a later date.

If the World Health Organization (WHO) declares it safe to compete in Tokyo as scheduled would you feel comfortable competing? 69% of respondents said that they would feel comfortable competing if WHO deemed it safe.

Do you think it is possible for the Games to be conducted on a fair playing field if they continue as scheduled? 68% of respondents said that they do not think it is possible for the Games to be conducted fairly if they continue as scheduled.

When asked why, the majority of athletes cited the inconsistent ability for athletes to train properly.

How has COVID-19 impacted your ability to train and prepare for the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games? Approximately 65% of respondents reported that their training has been impacted, or they can’t train at all.

25% of athletes reported that they can’t train at all.

Less than 10% said their training was not adversely impacted.