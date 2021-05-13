PGA Jr. League takes the course at Kiawah Island

CHARLESTON,SC

The Ocean Course will welcome the world best golfers on monday for the PGA Championship.

But Thursday, Kiawah Island gave a few young stars the opportunity to be the first ones to tee off.

The pga junior league welcomed 22 golfers from first tee of charleston.

They got the chance to see the course, and hit the driving range Thursday afternoon.

As they all hope to be the first representative for first tee on the tour.

And after Thursday, a lot of these golfers can see themselves living that dream.

“It feels amazing, said Oliver Peguas. This is my first time doing something like this. So it’s pretty awesome.”

“I was a little nervous at first,” said Jackie Freibert, “but then i felt great. it’s amazing to even be standing here today.”

“It’s an amazing feeling and it’s always been a dream to play professionally,” said Jackson Wilber. “Hopefully that dream will come true one day.”