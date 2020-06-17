PGA Tour heads into 2nd week during the return to golf

Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, chips into the hole for a birdie on the 16th green during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, Sunday, June 14, 2020. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) – The PGA Tour heads into the second week of its return to competitive golf at the RBC Heritage at Hilton Head.

The tournament typically follows the Masters and originally was canceled.

However, with the U.S. Open moving to September, the RBC Heritage was awarded this week in the schedule.

The tour had a largely successful return at Colonial, with no positive tests among the 487 administered at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

Rory McIlroy leads the top five players in the world at Hilton Head, just like last week.

The Korn Ferry Tour is staying in northeast Florida with a new event in St. Augustine.