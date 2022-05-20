CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – For a second year in a row, one of the best prep volleyball players in the country.

Porter-Gaud’s Marianna Singletary will have the opportunity to represent the country.

“That’s just one of the best parts about volleyball. It’s that team aspect and working hard with each other. So I don’t think there’s a word to describe that feeling but it’s amazing,” said Porter-Guad senior Marianna Singletary.

All of Singletary’s hard work and dedication will lead her to Louisiana next week for training.

If she makes the cut of 12.

Mari will play for the United States U-21 team in the Pan American Cup in Mexico.

“Showing my grind and how much I’m willing to work and how much everything has paid off from here to A-5, my old club MVP to USA. It just shows how much work I’ve put in,” Singletary said.

Mari’s accomplishments haven’t come without a few sacrifices

As she chases her dream, she won’t walk in her high school graduation.

“Moving on from high school to college is a very big deal but I mean [Team] USA. I wouldn’t give anything up for that.”

This Cyclone is eager to take Team USA by storm.