Puppy Picks for Week 1 of the NFL Season!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) - President Biden on Thursday outlined a six-point plan to battle COVID-19 and within that plan, new vaccine mandates. Officials with the Charleston Hospitality Group say one of the mandates could be a detriment to hundreds of workers in the businesses.

The president, signing an Executive Order requiring vaccines for the vast majority of federal workers and contractors. The plan, also applying pressure on businesses to require vaccinations and testing weekly for employees.