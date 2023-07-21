MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A sport a little unfamiliar to most, got its start down the Atlantic Coast.

“The game originated in Uruguay in the 1930’s and then Brazil took it on. Then it became Brazil’s game,” said Elite Futsal Charleston’s owner Kevin Jackson.

A five v five version similar to indoor soccer on a playing surface like team handball, futsal has become a big deal east of the Cooper.

“We have 350 kids that are part of the year round program. We have 40 of our own teams. They train up to twice a week, they play on our teams during our entire winter league and summer league when outdoors are a little bit more dormant,” Jackson said.

Some members of the 2009 U14 side at Elite Fustal Charleston have been playing the sport as long as they’ve been playing the counterpart outside.

“It’s a lot faster pace, you got to make more quick decisions and be more skillful on the ball,” said team member Tripp Johnson.

The club recently used their skill in the US Youth Futsal National Championship in Kansas City.

“It was amazing, it felt really good after losing a couple of years in a row,” team member Mac Thomas exclaimed.

After getting knocked out in last year’s group stage and suffering defeat in game one in KC this year.

EFC went on to defeat last year’s national champion enroute to their own championship this year.

“It was pretty cool, I we’ve been working for it for a long time so it was rewarding,” said Johnson.

“It felt so good. An experience I will never feel again,” said Thomas.

“They’re putting in extra time and like the old saying. “You put in the time you get rewarded.” So very good on their part,” said Coach Jackson.

Futsal will also help players skills when they move outdoors.

As inside, EFC is still riding high off their championship win.

In a sport that may not role off the tongue, these kids are making a name in the game.