Quarantine broadcasting with Shane Griffin

It’s another day of quarantine in the Griffin household.

“Ladies and gentlemen good morning and please welcome downstairs…..Andrea Griiiiiiiiiiffiiiiiiiin!”

This has become the norm for Stingrays hockey and Citadel football PA anouncer Shane Griffin.

“You have to do something to keep the rust away. Announcing my wife as she enters the room is the best practice that I’ve found,” says Griffin.

It doesn’t stop there.

Griffin has been filling his sports fix in new ways.

At around lunch time, he fills up two dog food bowls and lets his two chihuahuas do the rest.

“Tonight’s eating match-up pits Mr. Ears versus Mooooooolly!”

The two take off with their desired dishes while Griffin’s voice builds and builds in excitement like it is the 3rd period of an ECHL playoff game.

“Gobble it up! Gobble it up! Mr. Ears is in the lead! But Molly is starting to catch up! Look at her go!”

Finally a champion is crowned.

“Mooooooolly is your wiiiiiiinner!! By a nose!”

Broadcasting has always been in Griffin’s blood.

“Well my dad is my greatest hero. He had an almost 40-year career in radio. I can remember going to the radio station when I was five years old with my Matchbox cars going along the hallway of the radio station,” says Griffin.

At a young age, Griffin fell head-over-heels with the feeling that came when the mic was on.

“Got to play DJ and the love of the profession just took off from there.” says Griffin.

Griffin has been all over the sports world.

He has gone from sports talk show co-host to radio voice of the Baltimore Orioles single-A affiliate Delmarva Shorebirds.

He just finished his 10th season with the Stingrays and his third season with The Citadel.

“Whether there’s a thousand people in the stands or 10,000 people in the stands, I have to give those visitors to the arena the same experience night in and night out.

If you’ve been to a game, you can still hear him in your head.

Whether it’s third down at the Citadel or the Stingrays are about to go on a power play, there is something unique about Shane Griffin.

It’s the ability to provide joy by simply opening his mouth that transcends outside the sports world.

“I do get folks all the time that say ‘hey, do that voice. Can you do that voice? Can you introduce me like this?” says Griffin with a grin on his face.

“It is the enjoyment I see people get when I turn that voice on and turn something as mundane as my wife walking down the stairs in the morning or my dogs going outside for a walk into something that’s kind of exciting and kind of different. That’s what I like to do. I like to entertain people, make people feel good, and hopefully get them excited,” says Griffin.