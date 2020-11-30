Ravens-Steelers game postponed again, will air Wednesday on NBC

(WCBD) – The NFL on Monday announced that the Baltimore Ravens vs Pittsburgh Steelers game has been postponed for a second time, and will now air Wednesday, December 2 at 3:40 p.m. on NBC.

The NFL said that the “decisions were made out of an abundance of caution to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches, and game day personnel and in consultation with medical experts.”

The Dallas Cowboys vs Baltimore Ravens game, originally scheduled for December 3, will be pushed to December 8.

The Washington Football Team vs Pittsburgh Steelers game, originally scheduled for December 6, is being moved to December 7.

