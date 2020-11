Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson runs during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

(WCBD) – The NFL has announced that the Baltimore Ravens vs Pittsburgh Steelers game will be played at 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 1.

NBC will broadcast the game.

The Dallas Cowboys vs Baltimore Ravens game, originally scheduled for Thursday, will be moved to Monday, December 7, at 5:00 p.m.

The NFL says that the “decisions were made out of an abundance of caution to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches, and game day personnel and in consultation with medical experts.”