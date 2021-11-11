Report: QB Cam Newton in talks to make return to Carolina Panthers

FILE – In this Sept. 8, 2016, file photo, Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) celebrates a touchdown pass against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL football game, in Denver. The New England Patriots have reached an agreement with free-agent quarterback Cam Newton, bringing in the 2015 NFL Most Valuable Player to help the team move on from three-time MVP Tom Brady, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press. The one-year deal is worth up to $7.5 million with incentives, the person said, speaking on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss it publicly. (AP Photo/Joe Mahoney)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Cam Newton is in talks to make a triumphant return to the Carolina Panthers, according to FOX Sports Radio host and beat writer Sheena Quick.

Newton, who was drafted by the Panthers in 2011, carried the team to a Super Bowl appearance amid his MVP-winning 2015 season.

Newton’s career with the Panthers was plagued with a number of injuries. He was ultimately cut from the team following injury-shortened seasons in 2018-2019.

The embattled quarterback went on to start for the New England Patriots in 2020 before he was cut in favor of rookie Mac Jones in 2021.

The Panthers find themselves quarterback-strapped this season after the struggling Sam Darnold went down with a right shoulder injury in a loss to the Patriots.

Backup quarterback P.J. Walker was expected to start Sunday against the NFC-leading Arizona Cardinals.

Matt Barkley was signed off the Tennessee Titan’s practice squad Tuesday to back up Walker.

Newton’s signing could potentially upend those starting plans Sunday.

A source told Sheena Quick that the Panthers have a deal on the table for Newton and, if signed, they intend for him to play on Sunday.

