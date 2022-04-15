Courtesy of Charleston RiverDogs

Charleston, SC – The Charleston RiverDogs set new season-highs with 15 hits at the plate and 16 strikeouts on the mound in a decisive 8-0 victory over the Columbia Fireflies on Friday night at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park. Logan Workman and Patrick Wicklander combined to to toss 5.2 perfect innings at the outset of the contest in front of a crowd of 4,127.



Workman began the game with an efficient 4.0 innings of work in which he barely broke a sweat. The right-hander threw 31 of his 40 pitches for a strike and did not allow a baserunner while recording six strikeouts. Wicklander followed and proceeded to whiff the first five batters he faced before surrendering a bunt single to Jaswel De Los Santos. The single broke up the perfect game bid. Wicklander finished his night with 10 strikeouts in 4.0 innings and scattered three hits. The game was finished in the ninth by Neraldo Catalina.



While the trio was rolling on the mound, the offense wasted no time in getting started. Carson Williams launched his first professional home run in the bottom of the first inning to give the RiverDogs (4-3) a 1-0 lead. The second inning featured three triples, including back-to-back three-baggers from Mason Auer and Freddvil Chevez to start the stanza. A sacrifice fly from Luis Leon made the score 3-0. In the third, Dru Baker, Willy Vasquez and Auer tallied three consecutive singles to drive in two more runs.



The final damage was done in the eighth inning, a frame in which the RiverDogs sent eight hitters to the plate. Leon blasted his first home run of the year, a two-run shot, to push the advantage to 7-0 and Baker added an RBI infield single to reach the final margin.



The RiverDogs outhit the Fireflies (3-4) by a 15-3 margin. Baker paced all players with three hits. Ryan Spikes, Williams, Auer, Chevez and Leon each finished with multiple hits. Leon led the way with three runs batted in.