Sean Smedley is the new manager of the Charleston Riverdogs.
He returns to the Lowcountry after serving as a bench coach for the R-Dogs in 2021.
News 2 Sports was the first Charleston media outlet to talk to the new skipper in town.
by: Mark Morgan
Posted:
Updated:
Sean Smedley is the new manager of the Charleston Riverdogs.
He returns to the Lowcountry after serving as a bench coach for the R-Dogs in 2021.
News 2 Sports was the first Charleston media outlet to talk to the new skipper in town.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>