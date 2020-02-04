Rod Wilson: From Lowcountry star to Super Bowl champ

CROSS, S.C. (WCBD) – The Super Bowl caught the entire nation’s attention, but for people in Cross, SC, it was a very special moment.

Rod Wilson, a former Cross High School football player, is now a special teams coach for the now Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Former Cross Head Coach Art Craig says that Rod’s success was not done without some help from his family.

“A great mom and dad. They instilled certain core values in their family and they never get away from those core values.” Coach Art Craig

While current Cross Head Coach Shaun Wright, who played with Rod’s older brother, says it’s incredible to see all of the things that Rod has accomplished.

“…To see his path from Cross to the University of South Carolina to the NFL playing, to now being a coach, it’s just remarkable.” Coach Shaun Wright

Rod would play for the University of South Carolina until 2005.

His playing career would be over after spending the 2010 season with the Chicago Bears.

Once he hung up the cleats, he moved on to a coaching career that saw him which included spending some time with the Charleston Southern program as an inside linebackers coach from 2013-2016.

Many people are hoping that this success story could inspire some kids in Cross to chase dreams of their own.

“We want to make sure that kids understand that it’s not where you’re from, it’s how you get to where you’re going and Rod is a great example of coming from a small town and being able to persevere out there in the real world and now he’s on the biggest stage.” Coach Shaun Wright

Whatever is next in the journey of Coach Rod Wilson, as Coach Wright says, “the sky is the limit.”