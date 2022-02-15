Save up to 50% on RiverDogs single-game tickets with ‘Dog-E-Coin’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston RiverDogs on Tuesday presented a new “Dog-E-Coin” ticket plan that lets fans save extra money while enjoying the 2022 season.

The RiverDogs’ new Dog-E-Coin aims to replace flex ticket vouchers and allows fans to sit in any desired seat on a nightly basis.

Fans can purchase a Dog-E-Coin account at five membership levels: navy, white, bronze, silver, and gold.

“I am excited to unveil this new package to our fans as we build toward another season of exciting action at The Joe”, said RiverDogs Assistant General Manager Garret Randle. “I think our fans will enjoy the larger discounts and increased mobility to sit anywhere in the ballpark with Dog-E-Coin compared to flex ticket plans in the past.”

At each Dog-E-Coin flex membership level, fans can save at least 20% on single-game tickets, have priority access to exclusive pre-sales for regular games and other events at The Joe, seat mobility, and a flexible schedule.

Dog-E-Coin membership levels

Becoming a Dog-E-Coin member by March 1 allows fans access to single-game tickets ahead of the general public.

More information on Dog-E-Coin can be found here.