Sayegh named Big South Defensive Player of the Week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charleston Southern middle linebacker Garrett Sayegh has been tabbed the Nov. 1 Big South Defensive Player of the Week, as announced by the league office Monday afternoon.



The middle linebacker compiled the most all-around, complete game of his career with a career-best 16 tackles (11 solo), two forced fumbles, one tackle for loss, one pass breakup and one interception for a return of 18 yards.

TYING THE BUCS RECORD

The forced fumbles mark tied him with nine others for the most in a single game in program history. He is the first since Anthony Ellis against Point Sept. 23, 2017, to have two in a game and the first against an FCS opponent since Calvin Bryant and Dylan Black both had a pair at Norfolk State Sept. 21, 2013.



DOUBLE-DIGIT TACKLES

The 16 stops, which equaled his effort from two weeks ago against Hampton, while the 11 solo tackles are a career-best performance. He has 10-plus tackles for the fourth time this fall and third in the last-four games.



PICK FOR THE FIRST TIME

His interception is the first of his career and it was returned for 18 yards. It came early in the third quarter, halting a Camels drive. The Buccaneers turned it into a touchdown on their ensuing possession, stretching the margin to 20-0 at that point.



DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK AWARDS

Sayegh, from Simpsonville, South Carolina, becomes the first CSU player to garner weekly defensive league accolades since Cody Cline April 19, 2021. He is the fifth Bucs defensive player to be rewarded under head coach Autry Denson.