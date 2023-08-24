ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – Buddy Pough will embark on his final season as head football coach for South Carolina State University Bulldogs this fall.

Pough talked about his plans to retire with the Bulldogs after Thursday morning’s practice. The team is preparing for Saturday’s season opener against Jackson State in Atlanta, Georgia.

“I wanted to let you all know before the season got underway,” Pough told his team. “No one is running me off. It’s my decision. When you have done something for 47 years, it’s a bit tough to give it up but it’s time. I will be all right.

“I’ve had a great ride here at SC State and I will continue to care about each one of you the rest of my days. Now, let’s go out and have a good season,” he added.

It will be Pough’s 22nd season as the Bulldogs head coach. He is the winningest head coach in the team’s football history. Pough joined as head coach in 2002 and has since amassed a 146–87 overall record and a 112–42 conference record.

“We all know that tenures have to end at some point, but I’m a bit saddened by Coach Pough’s decision,” said SC State Acting Athletics Director Keisha Campbell. “Coach Pough has brought much success to the Bulldog football program and has played a major role in enhancing the SC State brand.

“Coach Buddy Pough is more than just a legend on our campus and the world of college sports,” SC State President Alexander Conyers said. “He is a living example to our students of what it means to be a loyal alumnus.