Schwarting named Big South offensive player of the week

Charleston Southern wide receiver Garris Schwarting’s trophy case is getting full, this week, as the graduate student earned the STATS PERFORM FCS National Offensive Player of the Week accolade for Sept. 13 following his record-breaking performance in Saturday’s season-opening 38-21 triumph at The Citadel.



THE FIRST, THE ONLY

Schwarting becomes the first player in Buccaneers history to garner the national offensive player of the week honor from STATS PERFORM following his electric effort against the Bulldogs.



It adds onto his CFPA FCS National Offensive Performer of the Week award from Sunday, which also was the first by an offensive player for any Bucs individual in program history and the second overall after Dylan Black in 2013.



THIRD OVERALL HONOR

In addition to his STATS PERFORM and CFPA accolades, Schwarting also was tabbed the Big South Offensive Player of the Week Monday afternoon. He became the second CSU player to earn that plaudit in the last-three reporting periods, dating back to last spring.



BIG DAY VERSUS RIVAL

All of these honors come after Schwarting, a Bamburg, South Carolina, product, tallied four receiving touchdowns – equaling the Big South and school single-game record – and added a passing touchdown as the Buccaneers rolled past the Bulldogs. Although he has played in just the one game, Schwarting is tied for the national lead in receiving touchdowns.



He finished with six catches for 151 yards – the most by any individual under head coach Autry Denson. His receiving yards rank 14th in a single game in school history.



The four receiving touchdowns are even with his most in an entire season – set back in 2019, while his five total touchdowns responsible for equal another school mark.