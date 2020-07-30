SEC to play 10-game conference-only season

BIRMINGHAM, A.L. – (WCBD) – The Southeastern Conference (SEC) on Thursday announced that they will play a 10-game conference-only football season.

The SEC said that the decision “allows universities to focus on the healthy return of their campus communities and the gradual re-introduction of athletics.”

The season will start on September 26 and a conference championship is scheduled for December 19 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

This means that big rivalry games, such as Clemson vs. UofSC, UGA vs. Georgia Tech, and Florida vs. Florida State are cancelled.

The SEC says that they will release the schedule after it is approved by athletic directors. They also plan to put out “further decisions regarding safety standards related to athletics events, tailgating and other game day activities, including social distancing, face covering and other health measures consistent with CDC, state and local guidelines.”

Breaking: The Southeastern Conference will play a 10-game, conference-only schedule in the upcoming football season, first reported by Sports Illustrated and sources confirmed to ESPN.



The season will start Sept. 26 with a conference championship game set for Dec. 19. pic.twitter.com/pigv4aCNO5 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 30, 2020

Editor’s note: this story is breaking and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates and download the FREE WCBD news app for updates on the go. Apple users click here, Android users click here.