WATCH: Southeastern Stream Live – Week 12

If you don’t see the live player above you can watch it here.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Nexstar) – It’s another big week of SEC football and Kayla Anderson is here to break it all down on Southeastern Stream Live!

Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry

Fresh of the heels of Georgia’s jump into the top four of the College Football Playoff ranking, the Bulldogs head down to the plains to take on #12 Auburn. Will Georgia solidify their status as a contender? Or will the Tigers use the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry to catapult themselves back into the championship discussion?

What’s next for Bama?

Alabama dropped out of the top 4 after their loss to LSU, but they still have a chance to continue their playoffs streak. Can this Crimson Tide team get rolling down the stretch?

Watch Southeastern Stream Live

Join Kayla and correspondents from across the SEC on a brand-new episode of Southeastern Stream Live! You can watch the show LIVE on this page at 2 p.m. CST/3 p.m. EST.