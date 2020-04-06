Senior Spotlight: Recognizing the Oceanside baseball team

The Oceanside Landsharks made a strong run at the 2A state title in 2019. They lost the championship series to Landrum, but were returning 7 seniors in 2020.

Five of those seniors have been a part of the Landshark baseball program since day one. The early days when the players had to commute around McClellanville and North Charleston without having a home field.

Now, when it looks like the high school baseball season could end all too soon, the five seniors who have seen the growth of the program are reminiscing on their time as Landsharks and how they hope the season might end.