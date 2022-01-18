Shane Beamer named co-winner of First-Year Coach of the Year award

South Carolina coach Shane Beamer celebrates a defensive stop with Zacch Pickens (6) during the second half of the team’s NCAA college football game against Florida on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- University of South Carolina head football coach, Shane Beamer, has been named one of the winners of the Steve Spurrier First-Year Coach of the Year Award presented by the Football Writers Association of America and Chris Doering Mortgage.

During the 2021 season, Beamer led the Gamecocks to a 7-6 overall record, a significant improvement over their 2-8 season in 2020.

The Gamecocks also earned their first bowl win since 2018, defeating the North Carolina Tar Heels 38-21 in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

The award, named for former Gamecocks coach Steve Spurrier, is given annually to the best first-year coach in the nation. This year, Coach Beamer shares the award with University of Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel.

“It’s extremely important for coaches in their first year that they come in with no excuses,” Spurrier said. “They don’t say give me two or three years, they eliminate excuses, they take the team they got an add to it the best way they can, and they go and compete.”

A trophy presentation and reception event at Spurrier’s Gridiron Grill in Gainesville, Fla., is scheduled to take place on February 21.