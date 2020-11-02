Shelby Rogers taking part in another Lowcountry tournament

CHARLESTON,SC

Over at L-T-P Mount Pleasant, the 100-K tournament will be taking place.

And will be featuring a few low country favorites, including Shelby Rogers.

With the current pandemic, the tournament won’t allow spectators.

But they will be live streaming on the Tennis Channel.

And Rogers, is glad to be a part of another tournament in the Lowcountry.

“It’s going to be great,” said Rogers. “The field this week is going to be super competitive. It’s more like a WTA event. Like I said, we need events like this to play. The players are super excited to have this opportunity here, in an incredible city as well. We’re just taking the tournaments as they come and excited to get some more matches in. This one will be the last one for me this year as well. So hopefully, we’ll be able to end on a high note.”

The tournament will run until Sunday.