MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The Coastal Carolina women’s track and field team concluded its record-setting season.

Six Chanticleers earned All-American honors, highlights by Carvers Bay graduate Melissa Jefferson.

Jefferson earned All-American awards in three events on the final day of the Track and Field Championships.

She finished with an eighth-place finish in the 100-meters with a time of 11.24, and she finished ninth in the 200-meter with a time of 22.90.

Jefferson also earned an eighth place finish as part of the 4X100-meter relay.

That team also included Jermaisha Arnold, a Socastee graduate.