Summerville native and Pinewood Prep alum Jalen Slawson is heading to the NCAA Tournament following Furman’s 88-79 win over Chattanooga in the SOCON Tournament final.

He tells News 2 Sports Director Mark Morgan about how losing to the Mocs in last year’s tourney final convinced he and fellow Senior Mike Bothwell to come back, and help the Paladins gain their first NCCA appearance since 1980.