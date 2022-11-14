Courtesy of CofC Athletics
CHARLESTON, S.C. – Reyne Smith tied the College of Charleston single game three-point record during a thrilling 92-90 overtime victory over defending A-10 champ Richmond on Monday night in TD Arena.
Smith scored a career-high 29 points while sinking eight shots from behind the line. It is the most three-pointers by an individual Cougar since Andrew Goudelock hit the mark twice during the 2010-2011 season.
CofC stormed out to a commanding 27-9 advantage during a 15-2 run 11 minutes into the first frame. The Cougars scored 11 points off Spider turnovers in the half with 20 points coming from the bench to take a 45-31 lead at the half.
Pat Kelsey‘s squad built a 21-point lead five minutes into the second half before falling cold from the field, going 1-10 during a stretch that saw Richmond take their first lead of the game 77-76 with 2:40 remaining. The Spiders increased the lead to three before a Babacar Faye layup in the paint brought CofC within one.
Needing one trey to stand alone at the top of the single game three-point school record list, Smith was fouled from the behind the arc to give the Cougars a chance to tie the game. Smith sank all three shots from the charity strip to tie the contest. Richmond missed a jumper in the paint before a clutch defensive rebound by Charles Lampten officially sent the contest to overtime.
Richmond built a five-point lead 88-83 with just over two minutes remaining in overtime before Jaylon Scott came up with the shot of the game from three-point range to make it 88-86. Scott forced a Spider turnover on defense, giving Ryan Larson the path to the rim to tie the game at 88-88.
The Spiders converted a jump shot to make it 90-88 when Scott came up big again with an and-one driving layup in the paint. Scott converted the free throw to make it 91-90 Cougars. Faye added one more on a converted free throw after getting the defensive steal to secure the overtime thriller in favor of Charleston.
Key Cougars
- Smith’s eight three-pointers tie the CofC single record. He also set a new career-high with 29 points.
- Faye also set a career-high with 11 points and ten rebounds for the first double-double of his career.
- Dalton Bolon added 13 followed by Ben Burnham with nine.
- Raekwon Horton posted six rebounds, four coming from the offensive side of the ball.
- The Cougars continue to dominate the glass, outrebounding the defending A-10 champs 41-38
- Both teams shot 44.4% from the field.
- The 1,251 students in attendance were a part of the tenth highest student attendance on record in TD Arena.
Up Next
- Charleston will prepare to face Davidson in the Charleston Classic on Thursday at 7:00 p.m. in TD Arena.
Despite playing at their home arena during the ESPN run tournament, the Charleston Classic is not a CofC home game.