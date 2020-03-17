SoCon cancels all athletics for remainder of academic year

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – The Southern Conference Council of Presidents and directors of athletics voted Tuesday to cancel all athletics-related activities for the remained of the academic year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a statement from the organization, this includes competitions, championships, and organized practices and meetings.

Update from the Southern Conference on COVID-19



📑https://t.co/7TG5Xg8fyu pic.twitter.com/akbeDNVayC — Southern Conference (@SoConSports) March 17, 2020

Commissioner Jim Schaus said that “the membership feel it is necessary to revise our position and cancel all athletic related activities for the spring” citing the health and safety of student-athletes, coaches, staff, and fans as the top priority.