SoCon postpones fall sports

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – The Southern Conference on Thursday announced the decision to postpone fall sports competitions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The conference intends to allow fall sports to hold their regular seasons and championships in the spring.

However, teams will be allowed to compete in non-conference contests if desired, according to a statement released by SoCon.

SoCon Commissioner, Jim Schaus, explained:

“Ultimately, we felt it necessary to ensure the health and safety of student-athletes, coaches and staff. This decision was also supported by the conference’s medical advisory committee. “I am greatly saddened to not be able to conduct our fall conference competition. We know what this means to our student-athletes, coaches, staff and loyal fans, but safety must come first. We are still hopeful that we can have these sports successfully compete in the spring. We will continue to daily monitor the COVID-19 situation in order to make prudent and necessary decisions regarding athletic practice and competition in the future.”

For sports that typically have winter/spring seasons with fall practices and some competitions, such as golf, tennis, lacrosse, baseball, softball, and rifle, decisions will be made by the individual institution.