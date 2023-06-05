Courtesy of USC Athletics

COLUMBIA – The University of South Carolina baseball team had a 17-hit attack, scoring in six of the nine innings and using pitching from a trio of arms to defeat Campbell, 16-7, to win the NCAA Columbia Regional Sunday night (June 4) at Founders Park.

The Gamecocks advance to the Super Regionals for the 14th time in program history and the first since 2018. Carolina swept through the Columbia Regional, outscoring its competition 41-11.

Campbell jumped out to a 2-0 lead on a Logan Jordan home run but Carolina answered with a two-spot in the seventh and took the lead for good with a seven-run third. Talmadge LeCroy had two of his five RBI on a double to right and Gavin Casas followed with an RBI double down the line. A Dylan Brewer RBI single was followed by Will McGillis’ two run home run to make it 9-2.

The Gamecocks put up another crooked number in the fifth as Braylen Wimmer homered for the second time this weekend to lead off the frame. Carolina added a run in the sixth and one in the eighth in the nine-run victory.

Wimmer had four hits to lead the Carolina offense, while Cole Messina and LeCroy had three hits apiece. LeCroy had the five RBI with Dylan Brewer chipping in with three RBI.

On the mound, Nick Proctor earned the win, striking out three and allowing five hits and two runs with no walks in three innings of relief. Will Sanders picked up his first save of the year, striking out six and allowing just one hit in the final three innings.

ALL-COLUMBIA REGIONAL TEAM

C – Grant Knipp – Campbell

1B – Gavin Casas – South Carolina

2B – Jarrod Belbin – Campbell

3B – Talmedge LeCroy – South Carolina

SS – Braylen Wimmer – South Carolina

OF – Trevor Candelaria – NC State

OF – Ethan Petry – South Carolina

OF – Joe Rios – Central Connecticut State

DH/UT – Will McGillis – South Carolina

P – James Hicks – South Carolina

P – Chance Daquila – Campbell

Columbia Regional MVP – Gavin Casas

POSTGAME NOTES

Casas was 6-for-13 with six runs scored, two doubles and six RBI in the regional.

Carolina hit .357 in the regional with 13 extra-base hits and an on-base percentage of .507.

Carolina improved to 140-71 all-time in NCAA Tournament play.

South Carolina did not record an error in the Columbia Regional.

Carolina improved to 13-2 all-time against Campbell. It was the first time the two teams played in the NCAA Tournament since 2014.

UP NEXT

Carolina will face either Florida or Texas Tech in the NCAA Super Regionals next weekend. If Florida wins on Monday, the games will be played in Gainesville. If Texas Tech wins on Monday, the games will be played in Columbia.