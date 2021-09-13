South Carolina Football Hall of Fame releases Class of 2021 Nomination Ballot

Greenville, SC: The South Carolina Football Hall of Fame (SCFHOF) has opened online voting for their Class of 2021 with a First Round Nomination Ballot presented by Wyatt Law, P.A, trusted legal services. Go Here to Vote!

This year’s ballot consists of 76 nominees of players, administrators, and coaches, including 14 Legacy nominees. A Legacy nominee honors those that are considered outside of the modern era and/or have passed away. Each man was either born, grew up (or played) in the state of South Carolina, coached at one of the collegiate football programs in the state, or has had a positive and significant impact on the game in South Carolina.

Voting is done online at SCFHOF Class of 2021 Nomination Ballot Presented by Wyatt Law P.A. (zohopublic.com). The first-round voting period (now through December 13, 2021) provides SCFHOF members, football fans, and media outlets an opportunity to vote for up to four (4) modern era nominees and one (1) legacy nominee either from the ballot that has been provided or a “write-in” for the Class of 2021. The final round of voting features the top names from the first round and will be conducted between mid-December-mid January. The Class of 2021 will be enshrined at the organization’s Ninth Annual Enshrinement Ceremony scheduled for April 2022 at the Hilton Greenville.