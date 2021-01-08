ACC vs SEC Battle: Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game to feature first meeting between Gamecocks, Hokies in 34 years

ATLANTA, GA – JANUARY 1: Members of the Auburn Tigers cover the opening kickoff against the Central Florida Knights during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on January 1, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

ATLANTA, GA (WCBD) – The South Carolina Gamecocks and the Virginia Tech Hokies will face-off for the first time in 34 years during the 2025 Chick-fil-a Kickoff Game.

According to a news release on Friday, the game will mark the 21st time that the Hokies and Gamecocks have played, but will be their first meeting since 1991.

South Carolina currently leads the all-time series 11-7-2, and has won the last four contests between the two programs, including a 28-21 victory in their last matchup.

“The Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game has often become a showcase for the ACC and the SEC to face off in a high-profile contest to start the season,” said Bob Somers, Peach Bowl, Inc. chairman. “This matchup looks to continue that tradition and renew an old rivalry between two historic programs.”

Virginia Tech will be making its third appearance in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game. They fell to Alabama in their previous two appearances when they opened the 2009 and 2013 seasons in Atlanta.

“It’s an honor to welcome Virginia Tech back to the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game after 12 years, and we’re looking forward to hosting South Carolina for the first time in the game,” Peach Bowl, Inc. CEO and President Gary Stokan said. “It should be an intriguing matchup with Shane Beamer coaching against his father’s former team. I also fully expect Coach Fuente will have his Hokies ready to play against a formidable SEC opponent.”

The matchup against Virginia Tech will be South Carolina’s first-ever appearance in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game.