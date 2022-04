COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Darius Rucker will host a free concert at his alma mater, the University of South Carolina (UofSC) to celebrate the women’s basketball team taking home the national championship.

The concert will be held at the Colonial Life Arena on April 24, with doors opening at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis to all UofSC students through the Office of Student Ticketing.

Students will be notified on April 19 about whether they receive a ticket.