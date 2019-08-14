‘Forever to thee’ Cocky listed in top 10 for greatest mascots in college football history

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – College gameday is right around the corner and with that being said Sports Illustrated has released the top ten greatest mascots in college football history.

In honor of the 150th anniversary of college football season, the University of South Carolina’s Cocky the Gamecock is ranked in at No. 7 with the company of some SEC rivals.

You can view the rankings by clicking HERE.

Uga the Bulldog – U. of Georgia Duck – U. of Oregon Mike the Tiger – Louisiana State U. Bevo the Longhorn – U. of Texas Tree – Stanford U. Ralphie the Buffalo – U. of Colorado Cocky – U. of South Carolina Big Red – Western Kentucky U. Otto the Orange – Syracuse U. Smokey the Bluetick Coonhound – U. of Tennessee