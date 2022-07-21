COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA/WCBD) – A former University of South Carolina Quarterback passed away Thursday morning at the age of 43, according to the Gamecocks Football Program.

Phil Petty, a Boiling Springs native, became the starting quarterback for the university in 2000. He remained the starting quarterback for three years.

“Phil Petty typified what a Gamecock truly is,” said South Carolina Athletics Director Ray Tanner. “A native South Carolinian, he was a fighter on the football field, a tremendous person off the field and beloved by all Gamecocks. He was a great friend to many and a wonderful dad and husband. My prayers go out to his wife, Morgan, children, Sage and McCoy, and his many friends.”

Petty won the MVP award in the Gamecocks’ 2002 Outback Bowl victory over Ohio State.

Just over a month ago, he had taken an assistant football coaching job at Gray Collegiate Academy in Columbia.

University of South Carolina Athletics said Petty is survived by his wife, Morgan, and two children, Sage and McCoy.

Funeral arrangements are pending.