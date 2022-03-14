COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Frank Martin will no longer lead the University of South Carolina men’s basketball team.

UofSC’s athletics director, Ray Tanner, announced on Monday that Martin would no longer serve as the team’s lead basketball coach “effective immediately.”

“After a thorough evaluation of our men’s basketball program, we have decided to make a change,” said Tanner. “We are grateful for the dedication that Coach Martin has made to Gamecock Basketball. We wish him and his family nothing but the best in the future.”

A national search for his replacement will begin soon, according to the school.

Martin finished his 10th season as the third-longest tenured head coach in Gamecock men’s basketball history.

According to the team, the Gamecocks finished this season with an 18-13 record, 9-9 during SEC regular season play. They said UfoSC tied for fifth in the SEC standings and was the 7th seed in the recently concluded SEC Tournament in Tampa, Florida.

Martin was named the 32nd head coach in Carolina history on March 27, 2012, after serving as head coach at Kansas State for five seasons.