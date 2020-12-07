WATCH: Gamecocks introduce Beamer as new head football coach

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD/WSPA/AP) — The University of South Carolina introduced their new head football coach on Monday.

The school announced on Sunday that Shane Beamer will return to the Gamecocks as the team’s new head coach.

His last season at South Carolina in 2010 was the team’s only SEC East Division title.

Beamer now plans to finish the job of becoming Southeastern Conference champions, which he helped begin during his four years as a Gamecocks assistant under Steve Spurrier.

The Gamecocks fell to eventual national champion Auburn 56-17; but Beamer believes South Carolina has all the resources to win in the SEC.

“I believe that Shane Beamer is the perfect fit to be the head football coach at the University of South Carolina,” said Tanner. “He has worked under some of the greatest coaches in college football and has taken those lessons to become one of the bright, young minds in the game. I believe Shane’s energy, enthusiasm, commitment and fondness for our school and program will be met favorably by our student-athletes, staff and fans.”

Beamer, 43, has been an assistant coach at seven Football Bowl Subdivision schools for 21 seasons. During his career, he has coached in 17 bowl games, including a College Football Playoff National Championship Game, has posted 18 non-losing seasons, six of those with double-digit victories and his teams have won 62.5 percent of its games.

“I have been preparing for this moment my entire life,” said Beamer. “I am ready and excited to be the head football coach at the University of South Carolina. I am thankful to all the head coaches that I have worked for, the assistant coaches and student-athletes I have worked with. My family and I are thrilled to be coming back to Columbia and the state of South Carolina.”

Beamer has been a part of building programs throughout his career. He has been a part of three coaching staffs, where the head coach was in his first or second season at the school. He joined Lincoln Riley’s unit at Oklahoma in his second season, Kirby Smart’s program at Georgia in his first season and Sylvester Croom’s staff at Mississippi State in his first season.

He comes to Carolina from Oklahoma, where he has served as the assistant head coach for offense for the last three seasons. The Sooners led the nation in total offense, scoring offense and yards per play in 2018.