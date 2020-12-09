Gamecocks Men’s Basketball pauses all activities

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – University of South Carolina Gamecocks Men’s Basketball on Tuesday announced that all team activities will be cancelled “due to positive COVID-19 tests” within the program.

The team received the results on Tuesday, and will be retested again on Wednesday, according to a statement released by the team.

Thursday’s game against Wofford has been cancelled, and all team activity is suspended “until further test results are received.”

The Gamecocks will provide information on additional upcoming games at a later date.