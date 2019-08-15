Gamecocks RB Feaster speaks out for first time since Clemson transfer

There have been many comments, opinions, and even some bashing that have come the way of new Gamecocks running back Tavien Feaster.

Since his transfer from Clemson this summer, it was widely wondered where he would choose to go next in terms of his football life.

Feaster turned heads when he decided to suit up for the arch rival of the Tigers, the South Carolina Gamecocks.

This afternoon, he spoke to the media for the first time since he made the decision and came to Columbia.

“You know I just needed more opportunities for myself and try to get myself in better position for things ahead and that was really it. It was a decision I had to make for myself and that’s what I stuck with,” said Feaster.

Much of his reps at Clemson were hindered by the presence of star running back Travis Etienne.

Some backlash to Feaster has been voiced by Clemson fans with his decision to go to the black & garnet rival, but that displeasure doesn’t get to the Senior running back.

“I believe I’m a genuine person. I believe I treat everybody with respect. You know if they don’t really like my decision, I just ask that you respect my decision,” said Feaster.

With the breakup from Clemson, you would think the relationship between he and his now former coach Dabo Swinney might be a bit rocky.

However, he says there is nothing but mutual respect there.

“He just wished me luck. He actually texted me the other day, the day before graduation and me and him had some kind words. Very thankful for him. He gave me the opportunity to step on the college football field and I’ll be forever grateful for coach Swinney. He just told me nobody gave me anything, I earned it and so that put a big smile on my face,” said Feaster.

You may want to put it on your calendars now if you haven’t already: Clemson plays South Carolina in Columbia on November 30th.

(As if you needed more fuel to the fire of this rivalry.)