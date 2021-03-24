Heading to Sweet 16: top seed South Carolina dismantles Oregon State in NCAAs

South Carolina Gamecocks

by: KRISTIE RIEKEN,

Posted: / Updated:

Oregon State guard Aleah Goodman, left, passes around South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston, right, during the second half of a college basketball game in the second round of the women’s NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Tuesday, March 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Aliyah Boston scored 19 points and top seed South Carolina dominated after a close first quarter to beat eighth-seeded Oregon State 59-42 in the women’s NCAA Tournament, advancing to its seventh straight Sweet 16.

The Gamecocks led by a point after one quarter but had built a 12-point lead by halftime and were up 53-29 by the start of the fourth.

South Carolina, the 2017 national champion, improved to 8-1 in the second round under coach Dawn Staley and will appear in the regional semifinals for the 11th time overall.

Taylor Jones scored 13 points for Oregon State, which ended a streak of four straight Sweet 16 appearances.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

NBA Stats

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES