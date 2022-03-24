COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The University of South Carolina has chosen a new head coach for the men’s basketball team.

Chattanooga’s Lamont Paris has reached a multi-year deal with the University of South Carolina to lead its men’s basketball team and will introduce the coach during a press conference Thursday.

It comes after the team announced last week it was parting ways with Frank Martin.

According to the school, Lamont becomes the first African-American head coach in the history of the Gamecock men’s basketball program.

They said Paris is considered one of the top young coaches in men’s college basketball.

He is the team’s 33rd head coach.