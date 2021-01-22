New coach Beamer completes his South Carolina football staff

FILE – In this Jan. 26, 2018, file photo, Shane Beamer, an assistant football coach at Oklahoma, speaks during a news conference in Norman, Okla. Beamer is returning to South Carolina, this time as head coach. A source close to the search told The Associated Press on Saturday night, Dec. 5, that Beamer will be hired and take over the program run the past five seasons by Will Muschamp. Muschamp was let go last month with three games remaining in the season. The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because South Carolina has not yet made the hire official. (Steve Sisney/The Oklahoman via AP, File)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina coach Shane Beamer has made the final hires for his on-field staff.

Beamer added ex-Marshall assistant Greg Adkins to coach the offensive line and former Illinois assistant Jimmy Lindsey to coach the defensive line.

He had earlier named ex-Florida assistant Torrian Gray to handle the secondary.

The school’s board of trustees approved contracts for Adkins and Lindsey on Friday. They had earlier approved Gray’s deal.

Beamer had previously announced a staff this month, but three assistants in offensive coordinator Mike Bobo, offensive line coach Will Friend and defensive line coach Tracy Rocker eventually left for jobs at Auburn.