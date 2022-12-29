No. 19 Notre Dame and 20th-ranked South Carolina will be trying to fill huge holes when they play in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. It’s their first meeting since 1984.

The Fighting Irish will be without quarterback Drew Pyne, All-American tight end Michael Mayer, standout edge rusher Isaiah Foskey and cornerback Cam Hart.

The Gamecocks are even more short-handed. They will be without running back MarShawn Lloyd, versatile tight end Jaheim Bell, receiver Josh Vann, tight end Austin Stogner, defensive lineman Zacch Pickens, cornerback Cam Smith and defensive back Devonni Reed.

South Carolina is trying to win three consecutive games against ranked teams for the first time in school history.

WHAT’S AT STAKE

Notre Dame is trying to avoid ending its season like it started: with back-to-back losses. The Fighting Irish won five in a row before falling to Southern Cal 38-27 in the regular-season finale. South Carolina, which closed the regular season by stunning then No. 5 Tennessee and then-No. 7 Clemson, is looking to knock off three consecutive ranked teams for the first time in school history.

KEY MATCHUP

Notre Dame’s Audric Estimé and Logan Diggs versus the second-worst rushing defense in the Southeastern Conference. The Gamecocks allowed nearly 200 yards a game on the ground this season, and the Irish likely will rely on Estimé (825 yards, 11 TDs) and Diggs (732 yards, 3 TDs) since QB Tyler Buchner (non-throwing shoulder) is returning after missing 10 games.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Notre Dame: Buchner, a sophomore who injured his left shoulder in a loss to Marshall in early September, returned to practice last month and is expected to make his third career start. Buchner replaces Drew Pyne, who is transferring to Arizona State after going 8-2 as the starter.

South Carolina: QB Spencer Rattler ended the regular season on a high note. He completed 72% of his passes for 798 yards, with eight touchdowns with two interceptions, in wins against Tennessee and Clemson.

The Gator Bowl will take place Friday at 3:30 p.m. in Jacksonville, Florida.